Cosmic Awareness: 004 The Most Important Question To Ask

A channeled message from Cosmic Awareness that provides some insight to the questions: Why Am I Here? and Who You Really Are.

Cosmic Awareness is the Force that expressed Itself through Jesus of Nazareth, the Buddha, Krishna, Mohammed, Edgar Cayce, and other great avatars who served as ‘Channels’ for the ‘Heavenly Father’ and who speaks again today as the world begins to enter the ‘New Age’ of spiritual consciousness and awareness.