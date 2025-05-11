Orban's message to the EU’s globalist elite - “We won’t trade our Christian roots for a manufactured future”

Orban PUSHES BACK at efforts to redraw Europe’s political map

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has torched the liberal left’s vision for Europe, accusing them of reengineering the continent’s future “citizenship by citizenship.”

💬 “First come the migrants, then the papers, then the votes,” Orban warned.

But he’s not buying the “melting pot” narrative, warning that this isn’t integration — it’s “substitution.”

“We won’t trade our Christian roots for a manufactured future” is his message to the EU’s globalist elite.