Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/the-public-private-land-debate-what-are-their-goals-and-where-will-it-end/Family owned farms and ranches are seeing increased regulatory and environmental restrictions that threaten the future of American private agriculture.

Most are directly connected to policies developed on an international level over the past 60 years by radical environmental groups tied to cultural Marxist ideologues in academia and government; increasingly funded by tax exempt international foundations and corporate oligarchs.

The time to go along and get along with Deep State Federal bureaucrats is at an end. Local governments and County Commissioners must realize that their tax base and constituency is rapidly disappearing as more and more private land is transferred to the public domain. As government grows, it becomes less efficient, more wasteful and less capable of providing basic services.

Radical Environmentalists are using loopholes in our tax code to gain unlimited funding and undue influence in governmental programs. Lazy federal bureaucrats actively seek public/private partnerships to lessen their workload and to hide from personal responsibility for controversial decisions………..in other words; they are more than willing to pass the buck to “Experts” that are seldom more than underqualified zealots of U.N. Agenda 21/2030.