The Men Who Killed Kennedy (Pts. 1-5)

This is a detailed and chilling examination of the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, with emphasis on the discrepancies and inconsistencies in the government's official version of events.

It is a nine-part exposé with credible witnesses, as well as damning film footage/audio clips previously unavailable.

If it happened once, it can happen again. One look at today’s politics, we know that government cover-ups are alive and thriving.

(pt.1) The Coup D'Etat

(pt.2) The Forces of Darkness

(pt.3) The Cover-Up

(pt.4) The Patsy

(pt.5) The Witnesses