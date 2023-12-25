Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Decoded Jewish support for the liberation of Palestine (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1918 Subscribers
22 views
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-

https://youtu.be/LffzmqbGbFY?si=sY1g4maK0qjdMjTt

 25 Dec 2023

What's behind Jewish support for Palestinian liberation and anti-Zionism?


Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world

Transcript



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket