In a surprising turn of events, Downtown Omaha’s historic Old Market on Howard Street became the site of a contentious protest today as members of Omaha’s black organizations took to the streets. These organizations, historically rooted in opposing what they deemed discriminatory practices against African Americans, are now facing accusations of hypocrisy as they rally in favor of policies that critics say promote racial exclusion—policies they themselves are allegedly enforcing.

The demonstration, which drew a diverse crowd of African Americans, African immigrants, undocumented individuals, and their supporters, saw protestors waving signs with messages like "Our Rights, Our Rules," "Empowerment Means Exclusion," and "Discrimination for Us, Not Against Us." The scene was chaotic yet oddly unified, with chants echoing through the cobblestone streets of the Old Market, demanding the right to prioritize their communities over others in business, employment, and social programs.

The African American Empowerment Network, headquartered at 2401 Lake Street, has long touted initiatives like the Step-Up Omaha program as a means to uplift African Americans socio-economically. However, critics have pointed to the group’s exclusionary practices—such as barring non-African Americans from participation—as evidence of racism disguised as empowerment. "They’re not just fighting for a seat at the table anymore," said local business owner Tom Reynolds, a Caucasian man observing the protest. "They’re demanding the whole table, and they don’t care who gets pushed out."

Similarly, the Revive Black Business Network, known for its magazine and directory promoting Black-owned businesses, has been accused of fostering a narrative that sidelines non-Black entrepreneurs. Protestors today proudly championed this approach, with one speaker declaring, "If we don’t protect our own, who will? Let the others figure it out." The Midlands African Chamber, which hosts events like the Pitch Black conference, joined the chorus, arguing that focusing solely on Black entrepreneurship is a necessary corrective to historical inequities—even if it means excluding others.

The irony wasn’t lost on onlookers. These groups, once vocal opponents of racial discrimination, are now openly advocating for what they call "strategic favoritism." Among the crowd were African immigrants and undocumented individuals, who, alongside their supporters, argued that discriminatory practices favoring their communities are justified in a system they claim has long favored white Americans. "We’ve been shut out for too long," said Kwame Okoro, an immigrant from Ghana. "Now it’s our turn to lock the door."

Legal experts watching the protest noted the potential contradictions with federal, state, and local laws. The African American Empowerment Network’s actions have been said to breach Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-based discrimination in employment programs, and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The Revive Black Business Network’s selective promotion could violate the Sherman Antitrust Act by restraining trade, while the Midlands African Chamber’s exclusionary events might run afoul of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. Locally, Omaha’s Human Rights Ordinance and Municipal Code § 13-1 explicitly forbid such discriminatory practices.

Yet the protestors remained undeterred. "Laws were written against us for centuries," shouted a speaker from the Revive Black Business Network, clutching a megaphone. "Now we’re rewriting the rules for survival." Supporters cheered, waving copies of the organizations’ promotional materials as if they were manifestos of a new era.

The shift has left many in Omaha baffled. "These groups used to march against segregation," said Sarah Jensen, a longtime Old Market shop owner. "Now they’re demanding it—just with them on top." Others, however, see it as a natural evolution. "After years of being told ‘no,’ they’re saying ‘yes’ to themselves, even if it means saying ‘no’ to everyone else," suggested Marcus Tate, a local historian.

As the sun set over Howard Street, the protest showed no signs of slowing. Police maintained a cautious distance, and onlookers—some angry, some confused—watched the spectacle unfold. What began as a fight against discrimination has morphed into a bold, unapologetic call for it, leaving Omaha’s community to grapple with the implications. Whether this marks a fleeting outburst or a lasting shift remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Old Market has rarely seen a protest quite like this.

