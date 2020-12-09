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Govt-Elite-Sponsored Genocide, Surviving in Your Vehicle, Earth Changes, and More: 12.08.2020
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591 views • December 09, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
WHAT THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST LIBERALS HAVE IN STORE FOR CONSERVATIVES: A MASTER COURSE IN GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED GENOCIDE
Submitted by Karen
https://www.americanpartisan.org/2020/11/what-the-progressive-socialist-liberals-have-in-store-for-conservatives-a-master-course-in-government-sponsored-genocide/
--
Links Used during Terral’s Special Report Video (12.08.2020):
How To Prepare Your Car In Case You Have To Live In It
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.askaprepper.com/how-to-prepare-your-car-in-case-you-have-to-live-in-it/
--
First nor'easter of the season leaves 180,000 power outages, treacherous roads in its wake
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/12/06/weather/noreaster-heads-for-new-england-sunday/index.html
--
Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic
https://apnews.com/article/arctic-climate-fires-oceans-wildfires-95e84c9be889a4a933c85a91a78eca64
--
OMINOUS: U.S. POSITIONING NAVAL VESSELS OFF EAST & WEST COASTS; MASSIVE TROOP MOVEMENTS IN CONUS
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
--
Highly lethal H5N8 avian flu virus is spreading like wildfire:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
--
What We Know So Far About U.S. Government’s Plan to Track COVID Vaccine Recipients
https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-we-know-about-us-government-plan-track-covid-vaccine-recipients/5731481
--
CDC Expects Vaccine Injury Epidemic: https://www.bitchute.com/embed/oVNXo4Y1bTzj/
--
Switzerland declines to authorize COVID19 Vaccine
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/switzerland-declines-to-authorise-covid19-vaccine/
--
Gov. Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 4
https://youtu.be/s25fwZd4SQo
--
Seven people resign from Spokane Regional Health District advisory committee
https://youtu.be/xb2CTonYdPY
--
Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive in Israel Wednesday
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/two-individuals-die-from-pfizer-vaccine-651488
--
Inchelium placed under curfew due to 'severe outbreak of COVID-19'
https://youtu.be/QetntHC7wMM
--
Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-netherlands-health-coronavirus-pandemic-7a5ac7780266982bdb661bfbf92c7590
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
WHAT THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST LIBERALS HAVE IN STORE FOR CONSERVATIVES: A MASTER COURSE IN GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED GENOCIDE
Submitted by Karen
https://www.americanpartisan.org/2020/11/what-the-progressive-socialist-liberals-have-in-store-for-conservatives-a-master-course-in-government-sponsored-genocide/
--
Links Used during Terral’s Special Report Video (12.08.2020):
How To Prepare Your Car In Case You Have To Live In It
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.askaprepper.com/how-to-prepare-your-car-in-case-you-have-to-live-in-it/
--
First nor'easter of the season leaves 180,000 power outages, treacherous roads in its wake
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/12/06/weather/noreaster-heads-for-new-england-sunday/index.html
--
Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic
https://apnews.com/article/arctic-climate-fires-oceans-wildfires-95e84c9be889a4a933c85a91a78eca64
--
OMINOUS: U.S. POSITIONING NAVAL VESSELS OFF EAST & WEST COASTS; MASSIVE TROOP MOVEMENTS IN CONUS
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
--
Highly lethal H5N8 avian flu virus is spreading like wildfire:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
--
What We Know So Far About U.S. Government’s Plan to Track COVID Vaccine Recipients
https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-we-know-about-us-government-plan-track-covid-vaccine-recipients/5731481
--
CDC Expects Vaccine Injury Epidemic: https://www.bitchute.com/embed/oVNXo4Y1bTzj/
--
Switzerland declines to authorize COVID19 Vaccine
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/switzerland-declines-to-authorise-covid19-vaccine/
--
Gov. Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 4
https://youtu.be/s25fwZd4SQo
--
Seven people resign from Spokane Regional Health District advisory committee
https://youtu.be/xb2CTonYdPY
--
Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive in Israel Wednesday
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/two-individuals-die-from-pfizer-vaccine-651488
--
Inchelium placed under curfew due to 'severe outbreak of COVID-19'
https://youtu.be/QetntHC7wMM
--
Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-netherlands-health-coronavirus-pandemic-7a5ac7780266982bdb661bfbf92c7590
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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