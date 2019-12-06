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Separation of wheat and tares
UntamedBibleStudy-Betty Mbugua
UntamedBibleStudy-Betty Mbugua
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7 views • December 06, 2019
There is a lot of friction right now between those who advocate for salvation by faith alone(my stand) and salvation by faith + works. Don't shy away from the questions raised by this debate. Our Lord is always ready to answer our questions and lead us in the right direction. We have the Holy Spirit in us who will teach us and lead us to the truth.
Jesus addressed the question of grace and law. I hope this video helps to clarify matters a little. Remember that salvation is a beautiful thing and that Jesus doesn't burden us. He frees us.
Song: Je veux T'adorer - Maggie Blanchard
Picture: Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania just past the first camp as you approach the crater.
God bless you.
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freedomgospelgracejesusrapturetribulationlawthe endwheat and tares
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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