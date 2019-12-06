© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Separation of wheat and tares
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • December 06, 2019
There is a lot of friction right now between those who advocate for salvation by faith alone(my stand) and salvation by faith + works. Don't shy away from the questions raised by this debate. Our Lord is always ready to answer our questions and lead us in the right direction. We have the Holy Spirit in us who will teach us and lead us to the truth.
Jesus addressed the question of grace and law. I hope this video helps to clarify matters a little. Remember that salvation is a beautiful thing and that Jesus doesn't burden us. He frees us.
Song: Je veux T'adorer - Maggie Blanchard
Picture: Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania just past the first camp as you approach the crater.
God bless you.
Jesus addressed the question of grace and law. I hope this video helps to clarify matters a little. Remember that salvation is a beautiful thing and that Jesus doesn't burden us. He frees us.
Song: Je veux T'adorer - Maggie Blanchard
Picture: Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania just past the first camp as you approach the crater.
God bless you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.