BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Captured Moment of Explosion Near Highway in Zhitomir Region, Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 1 day ago

Footage Captures Moment of Explosion Near Highway in Zhitomir Region, Northwestern Ukraine.

The explosion cracked the car's glass.

Adding more:

Conflicting Reports on Zhitomir Blast From Ukraine

The exact location of the explosion in Zhitomir is still being verified, according to Ukraine’s National Police.

Footage from the scene shows that the nearby gas station sustained only minor damage, despite claims by the Zhitomir city council that the blast occurred at the station itself.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Sokalsky, head of the Hlubochytska community, suggested the explosion may have actually occurred at a warehouse belonging to an industrial facility in the village of Berezyna.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy