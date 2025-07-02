Captured Moment of Explosion Near Highway in Zhitomir Region, Ukraine

Footage Captures Moment of Explosion Near Highway in Zhitomir Region, Northwestern Ukraine.

The explosion cracked the car's glass.

Adding more:

Conflicting Reports on Zhitomir Blast From Ukraine

The exact location of the explosion in Zhitomir is still being verified, according to Ukraine’s National Police.

Footage from the scene shows that the nearby gas station sustained only minor damage, despite claims by the Zhitomir city council that the blast occurred at the station itself.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Sokalsky, head of the Hlubochytska community, suggested the explosion may have actually occurred at a warehouse belonging to an industrial facility in the village of Berezyna.