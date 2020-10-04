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EP 2129-6PM CIA PLOTTED TO POISON JULIAN ASSANGE; SOUGHT DNA FROM FAMILY MEMBERS
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18 views • October 04, 2020
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EP 2129-6PM CIA PLOTTED TO POISON JULIAN ASSANGE; SOUGHT DNA FROM FAMILY MEMBERS

Now in its second week, Julian Assange’s extradition hearing at the Old Baily in London just heard explosive testimony based on previously reported revelations that the CIA had actively plotted to assassinate him, by either poisoning or via a kidnapping plot. The testimony is part of the defense team’s attempt to frame the US extradition case as entirely political in nature, and not based on breaking US law, but also toward convincing the judge that the WikiLeaks founder would certainly face extreme and excessive punishment, which would be cause for Britain to block the extradition. Though mainstream media has by and large ignored much of the bombshell testimony from the hearing since last week, this latest cloak-and-dagger type information detailing just how far US intelligence was willing to go is impossible to ignore.  EP 2129-6PM CIA PLOTTED TO POISON JULIAN ASSANGE; SOUGHT DNA FROM FAMILY MEMBERS – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/30kHicz 

SPECIAL GUEST:  Dr . Darrell C. Scott is an American pastor and an esteemed member of President Donald Trump's executive transition team. He is a co-founder of the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He is a co-founder, along with Michael D. Cohen, and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump   Dr. Scott is the co-author of "Don't Look Back!"; a book helping its reader to achieve victory over past hurts, defeats, failures, and disappointments, and receive the motivation necessary to reach towards the God ordained future before them. Dr. Scott is a prolific conference speaker, successful businessman, and humanitarian and has been commissioned to "turn this nation back to the Lord and lead God's people to their promised inheritance."


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