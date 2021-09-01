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Dr Dan Stock brings intelligence to the COVID-19 Vaccine Debate
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100 views • September 01, 2021
visit https://www.civilslave.com
The real science the media, CDC, NIH won't tell you, and why these vaccines are a bad idea, and have zero chance of eradicating SARS-CoV-2. Why masks don't work, and how Antibody Mediated Viral Enhancement can cause more severe symptoms post vaccination.
CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
The real science the media, CDC, NIH won't tell you, and why these vaccines are a bad idea, and have zero chance of eradicating SARS-CoV-2. Why masks don't work, and how Antibody Mediated Viral Enhancement can cause more severe symptoms post vaccination.
CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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