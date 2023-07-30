Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Lone Russian tank stopped a convoy of 8 Ukrainian vehicles
channel image
The Prisoner
8660 Subscribers
Shop now
332 views
Published Yesterday

A Russian tank alone stopped and thwarted an attack by a convoy of Ukrainian vehicles consisting of two tanks and six armored personnel carriers. The convoy moved simultaneously to Zaporozhye front and approached Russian troops positions near Novodarovka. Russian tank personnel intercepted by firing all vehicles and destroying all enemy troops.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
tankrussian8 afu vehicles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket