A Lone Russian tank stopped a convoy of 8 Ukrainian vehicles

A Russian tank alone stopped and thwarted an attack by a convoy of Ukrainian vehicles consisting of two tanks and six armored personnel carriers. The convoy moved simultaneously to Zaporozhye front and approached Russian troops positions near Novodarovka. Russian tank personnel intercepted by firing all vehicles and destroying all enemy troops.
