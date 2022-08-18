CLO2 Solutions Channel Introduction

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Welcome
to CLO2 Solutions everyone! This introductory video briefly explains what this
channel is mostly about and in a nutshell, it’s about making and using CLO2
solutions to help our bodies get and stay well. Millions have proven it’s safe
and effective use over the last 30 years.
You can also find supportive information at the following links -
Telegram Invite Link: https://t.me/+bXSfg4cgwfc3NTJl
Substack: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/