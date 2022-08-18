CLO2 Solutions Channel Introduction

Welcome to CLO2 Solutions everyone! This introductory video briefly explains what this channel is mostly about and in a nutshell, it’s about making and using CLO2 solutions to help our bodies get and stay well. Millions have proven it’s safe and effective use over the last 30 years.



You can also find supportive information at the following links -

Telegram Invite Link: https://t.me/+bXSfg4cgwfc3NTJl

Substack: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/