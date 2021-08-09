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Five in Ten 9/8/21: Mark of the Aussie Beast
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55 views • September 07, 2021
The premier of Victoria state in Australia announced Sunday that when COVID lockdowns end, there will be “a vaccinated economy,” and he plans to “lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be.”
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5) Mu variant detected in every US state except Nebraska; 4) Outbreak of deadly Nipah virus in India; 3) Renegade Man festival in Nevada takes place of canceled Burning Man; 2) Trans-identified man charged with indecent exposure for incident at Los Angeles spa is registered sex offender; 1) Exorcist says demons have figured out how to send threatening text messages.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Mu variant detected in every US state except Nebraska; 4) Outbreak of deadly Nipah virus in India; 3) Renegade Man festival in Nevada takes place of canceled Burning Man; 2) Trans-identified man charged with indecent exposure for incident at Los Angeles spa is registered sex offender; 1) Exorcist says demons have figured out how to send threatening text messages.
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