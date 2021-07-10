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FIGHT BACK against PRO VAX politicans and journalists with THIS MEME - Don't let them take our freedom!
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72 views • July 10, 2021
RETWEET, LIKE original tweet here: https://twitter.com/SpeaksInTruth/status/1413755834031427588
USE this MEME MAGIC to bombard all these 'GET VACCINATED' morons in media and government!
HOW TO DO:
Free online text to speech: https://ttsreader.com/
Record output with audacity, download free: https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Original MEME: https://boards.4channel.org/trv/thread/2038936/proof-of-vaccination No video editor? Davinci resolve is free: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/au/products/davinciresolve/
FIGHT BACK!
USE this MEME MAGIC to bombard all these 'GET VACCINATED' morons in media and government!
HOW TO DO:
Free online text to speech: https://ttsreader.com/
Record output with audacity, download free: https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Original MEME: https://boards.4channel.org/trv/thread/2038936/proof-of-vaccination No video editor? Davinci resolve is free: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/au/products/davinciresolve/
FIGHT BACK!
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