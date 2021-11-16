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Brave Israeli Man Blames The Pfizer Vaccine As Another Young Woman Is Incapacitated (Jerusalem) mirrored
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280 views • November 16, 2021
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From TimTruth.com: City Center Jerusalem - Israel 2021. I did my best to add English translations, more info here: https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1453299442476539909
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From TimTruth.com: City Center Jerusalem - Israel 2021. I did my best to add English translations, more info here: https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1453299442476539909
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Big 50% off sale for new members who sign up with the coupon code birthday (offer valid through 10/31/2021)
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
* * * * *
Please visit: http://amightywind.com
Please subscribe, leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Write me at: https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
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