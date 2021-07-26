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Man Sends Lizard Saliva In To '23 & Me' for DNA testing, gets incredible results! (video 1 m)
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354 views • July 26, 2021
video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/79wH4vqj0JUw/
Results Show The (Lizard) To Be 51% Ashkenazi
Jewish And 48% West Asian - Be Sure To
Send Your Money To '23 & Me' - Watch LOL
comments:
Well then, it proves that:
1) 23andMe results are 100% accurate ("Ashkenazim" & related are people of the Great Serpent);
2) David Icke was RIGHT.
51% Ashkenazi Jewish? Sounds like the test is accurate!
Do a snake next.
This is freaking GREAT! Thank you for sharing!!
Looks like a Rothschild
https://www.bitchute.com/video/79wH4vqj0JUw/
Results Show The (Lizard) To Be 51% Ashkenazi
Jewish And 48% West Asian - Be Sure To
Send Your Money To '23 & Me' - Watch LOL
comments:
Well then, it proves that:
1) 23andMe results are 100% accurate ("Ashkenazim" & related are people of the Great Serpent);
2) David Icke was RIGHT.
51% Ashkenazi Jewish? Sounds like the test is accurate!
Do a snake next.
This is freaking GREAT! Thank you for sharing!!
Looks like a Rothschild
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