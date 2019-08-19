© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Martin Pall on Salt Spring Island
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • August 19, 2019
Dr. Martin Pall on the harmful effects of wireless technology. This mini-documentary follows the eminent molecular bio-scientist through his lectures and conversations on Salt Spring Island in June, 2019.
0:00 - introduction, regulatory organizations failure
13:30 - addiction to wireless tech
16:45 - EMF impacts on children
20:02 - 'nocebo effect' false narrative
26:24 - 42 science studies and appeals (presentation)
31:52 - closing remark
:: :: ::
EMF: electro-magnetic fields
EHS: electro-hypersensitivity (those who are affected by EMF)
5G: the next generation of wireless technology
Nocebo Effect: the (false) claim that EHS is psychosomatic
ICNRP: International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection
US-FCC: United States Federal Communications Commission
0:00 - introduction, regulatory organizations failure
13:30 - addiction to wireless tech
16:45 - EMF impacts on children
20:02 - 'nocebo effect' false narrative
26:24 - 42 science studies and appeals (presentation)
31:52 - closing remark
:: :: ::
EMF: electro-magnetic fields
EHS: electro-hypersensitivity (those who are affected by EMF)
5G: the next generation of wireless technology
Nocebo Effect: the (false) claim that EHS is psychosomatic
ICNRP: International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection
US-FCC: United States Federal Communications Commission
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.