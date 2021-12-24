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A Week In Review: What The Mockingbird Media Refused To Tell You
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80 views • December 24, 2021
This week, just like all the weeks before it, the 24/7 news cycle of Top 40 hits just keeps playing, except for the important things that impact your lives. We'll take time to show you some things this week the Mockingbird media didn't show you, and, in the process, you'll be uplifted with a piece from some Millennials from the Proclamation Gospel Choir! Oh, yeah, it's glorious!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-week-in-review-what-the-mockingbird-media-refused-to-tell-you-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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