Sources say, Biden has agreed to step down as the Democratic nominee

“According to my sources, President Biden has agreed to step down as the Democratic nominee” - Newsmax contributor Mark Halperin
Biden will announce his withdrawal as soon as Sunday, followed by an open Democrat convention between Kamala and three or more rivals.
Biden will NOT endorse his VP and will NOT resign the presidency, Halperin added.
This could be the wildest month in American political history.