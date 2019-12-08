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Wokeistan: A Novel
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8 views • December 08, 2019
Do you hate political correctness, cancel culture and SJW's? Are you tired of the snowflakes on college campuses and the craziness of antifa? Well, I co-wrote a political satire with my friend that talks all about it!
Wokeistan: A Novel https://smile.amazon.com/Wokeistan-Novel-Tony-DiGerolamo-ebook/dp/B07TTWJ8WD?_encoding=UTF8&ie=UTF8&keywords=wokeistan%3A%20A%20novel&pldnNewCustomer=1&qid=1564513927&ref_=smi_ge_cnf_cnf_smi&s=gateway&sr=8-1#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/tonydigerolamo
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xb8m0zFTUhZU/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TonyDiGerolamo
The Webcomic Factory: http://www.thewebcomicfactory.com
Super Frat: http://www.superfrat.com
Wokeistan: A Novel https://smile.amazon.com/Wokeistan-Novel-Tony-DiGerolamo-ebook/dp/B07TTWJ8WD?_encoding=UTF8&ie=UTF8&keywords=wokeistan%3A%20A%20novel&pldnNewCustomer=1&qid=1564513927&ref_=smi_ge_cnf_cnf_smi&s=gateway&sr=8-1#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/tonydigerolamo
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xb8m0zFTUhZU/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TonyDiGerolamo
The Webcomic Factory: http://www.thewebcomicfactory.com
Super Frat: http://www.superfrat.com
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