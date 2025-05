MORE LAND 🏔 BEYOND ANTARCTICA [PUBLISHED TODAY]

THE MOON 🎑 IS A FLIPPED AND INVERTED IMAGE OF OUR PLANE[T]; IF YOU THEN OVERLAY A SCALED MAP OVER AN IMAGE OF THE MOON, ONLY ABOUT 47% OF THE LAND MASSES CAN BE ACCOUNTED FOR WITH NAMES - THE REST IS TERRA VERDE





REMEMBER, (((flat earth))) is the CIA PSYOP THAT PURPORTS THAT WATERS ARE FLOWING OFF AN EDGE...WHERE, EXACTLY⁉





BIBLICAL EARTH ACCOUNTS FOR A CONTAINER 🗺





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/XJkG6fdfGPVc/