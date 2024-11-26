❗️Against COVID Vaccines: Federal Member for Monash Russell Broadbent MP has called upon all Australian patriots in Perth to attend this Friday's Great Debate against the COVID Vaccines

❗️Federal Member for Monash Russell Broadbent MP has called upon all Australian patriots in Perth to attend this Friday's Great Debate against the COVID Vaccines.

🇦🇺"Grassroots Australians are driving a powerful movement harnessing the strength of their Local Councils. Now is the time to unite and bring change through your Councils. Your voice matters, and the time to act is now! Join me in Perth! " - Russell Broadbent MP

Officially, this is known as The Great Debate between the people of Western Australia against the COVID vaccines!

What it actually is, is Adrian McRae roasting Premier Roger Cook. Tickets are selling out fast!🔥🔥

❗️Australian Councils Join Call for Action Over DNA Contamination in Covid mRNA Vaccines





The councils of Ceduna, in South Australia, and West Tamar, in Tasmania, voted last week to formally recognise evidence of excessive synthetic DNA in Australian vials of the modified-RNA (mod-RNA) vaccines and its associated potential risks of genomic integration, cancer, and other long-term health impacts.

Councillor Adrian McRae may see his Port Hedland motion ripple become a wave.

“It’s so refreshing to see the grassroots movement of people rising up,” he said.

“These council votes sent a very clear message to state and federal leaders that the people of Australia will no longer tolerate the lies, the censorship and the secrecy of our public health institutions.”

A ‘great debate’ will be held on Friday, 29 November, in Perth in response to disparaging comments made by the West Australian Premier Roger Cook about the Port Hedland motion, and the TGA’s dismissive statements. The Premier has been invited.

Come down this Friday. Get your tickets. I’ll be there.

You can purchase tickets here and share with everyone you know👉https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=PORTHEDL24

