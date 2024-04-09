Abortion, San Fransicko, Idiocy on The View - The JD Rucker Show

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, he discussed his three-month hiatus, the biggest idiot on "The View," San Francisco's dumb new proposal, Minneapolis and the death of rideshare, plus Donald Trump's abortion stance.
