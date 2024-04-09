Create New Account
Abortion, San Fransicko, Idiocy on The View - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, he discussed his three-month hiatus, the biggest idiot on "The View," San Francisco's dumb new proposal, Minneapolis and the death of rideshare, plus Donald Trump's abortion stance.

Keywords
abortiondonald trumpculturesan franciscominneapolisthe jd rucker show

