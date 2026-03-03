Oil depot in Fujairah is on fire in the UAE - Iranian drone attacked a power station - or was it Mossad?

An oil depot in Fujairah is on fire in the UAE.

Earlier, an Iranian drone attacked a power station.

OR Israel's Mossad playing games (watch the Tucker Carlson clip I posted)

Very interesting. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denied reports of any military attacks on Oman's territory or port.

A similar statement was made about Saudi Arabia's oil and gas infrastructure.

It's not ruled out that Israel might have carried out these attacks to provoke the Gulf countries into a full-scale war against Iran.

By the way, the Saudis are a thorn in Israel's side due to their non-recognition of the state, and Oman is the only country among all the Gulf countries that Iran has trusted as a mediator for negotiations with the US.

That's the story.

And, look here: ⚡️Israeli media, citing authorities, claim that Saudi Arabia is preparing an attack on Iran in response to the bombings.

Adding:

IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency):

Based on the latest available satellite images, the IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to the buildings of the entrance to the underground fuel enrichment plant (FEP) in Natanz, Iran.

Adding: ❗️Rosatom announced that the operation of the nuclear power plant in Iran has been halted

The strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are getting out of control. Communication with the leadership of Iran's nuclear industry is now completely lost, and there is no understanding of what is happening with their nuclear facilities. There are 639 Russian employees at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the department added.

The footage showed today's strikes in Bushehr