Dr Jennifer Daniels - Working on Your Own Outside The Medical Model on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.29.17)

Show highlights:

-People get heart attacks in the morning because they don’t drink water. Have water for breakfast, eat later. Drink 1-2 quarts of water before eating and see if you’re still hungry.

-Apple cider vinegar with the mother has an array of microbes and enzymes that help with digestion.

-Animal protein is best in the middle of the day.

-Turpentine is good any time you can get it. Don’t take with coconut sugar.

-70 year old man has difficulty swallowing & most food gets regurgitated undigested after a few hours.

-Carole asks for suggestions on improving eyesight and not needing reading glasses. Look out in the distance more. Use turpentine or put a pea-sized piece of Vick’s Vaporub in the lower eyelid at bedtime and blink. It will burn. After a week, you won’t need reading eyeglasses. Vision distortions are due to toxins in the eye.

-Vitality Capsules. Take with food. Start with 1 capsule each day & increase until 3 bowel movements a day. Take all capsules together with meal of your choice. Can take every day.

-No evidence home birth is less safe than hospital birth. Baby is better off at home because it’s not getting drops or vaccinations and baby is not separated from mother so it stays warmer. Less maternal bleeding because once the baby latches onto the teat, mama stops bleeding. At home have benefit of eating and drinking throughout labor. Much pain of labor is caused by dehydration. The hospital causes the complications. 80% of women who die in childbirth is because of medical care. It’s natural to not cut the umbilical cord or wait for an hour after birth. Leave the placenta attached so blood can drain into the baby. -Hospital consent form says they can take any body parts they want and dispose of them as they want. You’re also signing over your house as collateral for hospital bill.

-Caller shares she had two 16″ worms come out taking Vitality Capsules, turpentine, and salt water enemas.

-How can one have enough Vitamin B12 if not eating animal products? Sublingual B12.

-Filip has issues with leaky gut.

-Ann asks how to heal sprained ankles? If more than 1 week old, apply turpentine directly to help pain. Eat a high collagen diet, especially Great Lakes Gelatin. Dr. Daniels likes the red can because it’s less processed.

-Tanya wants to make healthy bread without yeast or baking soda. Make a flat bread.

-JP has an ulcer.

-Shanni asks if it is safe for a pregnant woman to take turpentine? Dr. Daniels doesn’t recommend it because she doesn’t know the effect.

-Alberts gets blood in his urine about once a month, when he feels tired.

-Joan asks what to do for gout? It’s from ultra high protein foods – stop eating them. Stop skim milk. Eat the fatty part of meat, not the lean. Drink more water. Apply turpentine to the gout itself. To achieve a cure, take Vitality Capsules. Don’t eat processed food.

-Ivan wonders why there is an increase in cases of childhood leukemia.

-Tetracycline doesn’t stop acne. Acne is from a diet overloaded with processed food which overloads the liver.

-What does Dr. Daniels think of the standard of care of getting an ultrasound at the 20th week of pregnancy? If pregnant, eat, get fat, gain 40-60 pounds. Skip the prenatal visit, or go once a trimester. No benefit to prenatal care, no benefit to ultrasounds.

-D asks why Dr. Daniels consumes only the juice of sauerkraut without eating the cabbage?

-Vee has stabilized blood sugar, but has red splotches on feet and shins and they feel numb. Drink high dose of saukerkraut juice, 1-4 cups a day. Enzyme will clean up the junk clogging up the small blood vessels. Check diet.

-What can Collette’s 86 year old Dad do to increase kidney function? The drugs he’s on are decreasing kidney function. Metformin takes out the liver. Stop it to get liver to do more work and clean up the blood. Lisoprinil also impairs kidneys by lowering the blood pressure. Kidneys can’t clean what doesn’t come to them. Doctors only responsibility is to standard of care.

-Adrianna wants to know the protocol for hypothyroid. Every organ has a redundant function. For thyroid, organs that help are adrenals and liver. Increase function of adrenal glands and liver. Apply turpentine externally to thyroid.

-John’s friend has a swelling on the side of her face below the ear around the jawbone. That is the parotid gland. Put turpentine on the area. Getting frequent canker sores, acne once a month.

-John wants to know if he has a parasite problem.

-Susan, 55 yo female with 10 lbs of stubborn fat to lose.

-Gwen in NY has a cysticercosis (tapeworm cyst) in her brain. Do the Candida Cleaner protocol.

-Amy has an itchy rash on her ring finger. Get a larger ring size, let the skin breathe around the ring..

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