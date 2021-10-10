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May we prepare a way in our hearts and minds for the coming of the Messiah.
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
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3 views • October 10, 2021
In this Sunday service, September 19, 2021, writings from the Bible are read about the coming of the Messiah. It is given at this time to impart hope and faith. Then recorded teachings are shared in the spiritual messengers of God's own words.
Listen.

"We are here but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."

"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first." (Spiritual messengers of God, December 9, 1972)

Some may recall Jesus farewell words at his last Passover supper when he said he will return, and that he will ask the Father to send a helper, the Spirit of truth, who will bring to mind all that he has said. (See John, chapters 14-17)

A small church was built and dedicated simply to God on December 5, 1982, which happened to be the first day of the Advent season, as God's spiritual messengers would know, even if some of us forgot. It is a season to prepare to celebrate the birth of Christ, or to many, the Second Coming. And some will think of it as the first.

But here, all faiths are welcome, as the sign out front says. That is why this organization is called the Association of Universal Philosophy.

Ray Elkins, who built the church as God had asked him, lovingly told listeners, "This organization is designed, not as a religion; each of you here belong to you own religions, and this is as it should be. This is a philosophy."

The spiritual messengers of God said on February 25, 1977: "You may have many religions upon your earth, many faiths. God has laid no rules down for His worship. This man has done. If all the faiths upon the earth could take the time to understand the other’s faith, this would be the first step for your peace upon earth. If this were done this day, the reign and the time for the Anti-Christ could not be at all."

When the Messiah comes, will he come just to one? Or will he come to all who reach out their arms and welcome him?

Listen to more messages in the preparation for his coming – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDMq8p4rt-6bFSCB6Tg5Xg
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messiahchristassociation of universal philosophypreparation for the coming of the messiah
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