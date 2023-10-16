The environmental worker comforted her after the accident and since then she has become stronger

Pitiful Animal





Oct 16, 2023





A little puppy were sick and malnourished on the side of the road

His whole body was covered by the dirt and ticks

In the early morning, he was luckily found by an environmental worker

She brought him to our place and begged me to save him.

She was so kind, I hoped the majority of this world were more and more like her.

We couldn't bring him to the vet in Baku town immediately, at least tomorrow

It had better check his overall health before going to the vet clinic

Unfortunately, he had an accident by a car and now he couldn't walk properly

I thought we were unable to wait for the next day.

We decided to drive him to the nearest vet. Poor him!

2

Puppies must be injected with this dose of medicine. It must be uncomfortable.

Both of these dogs were brought to our rescue team on the same day

The doctors washed the puppy clean, dried his fur and injected him with pain relief

Looking at him now! Like he's scared of the dryer.

His fur was really messy and unable to cover his whole body.

He held the brick tightly. I couldn't help laughing due to the fun of it.

3

After receiving first aid at a veterinary station near our home,

we still had to bring them to Baku for treatment

Bringing them through the platform station attracted the eyes of many people

The puppy suffered severe fractures in both the pelvis and the shoulder part of the front legs.

You could see in the x-ray, he must have been going to do the surgery..

4

Thanks to your help, the boy had a successful and harmless surgery

Now he was coming home with us

Now these two boys were friends, they were very close

They always played together, even when eating or sleeping, they couldn't be separated

In the next week, 2 puppies were brought to Baku to be checked again.

We would get more medicine for them to treat at home

5

This boy was said to be recovering very well by the doctor

He bathed very well and did not mess around

But he was still peeing in the wrong place , we had to train him a little

I would like to thank all those who have supported the young people financially and spiritually

Because of having your help, they could be alive until now

