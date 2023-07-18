Russia seeking 1 million drones that will shock Ukraine deeply

Russia is seeking 1 million drones from Lancet munitions family including Izdeliye-53 from manufacturer ZALA Aero, a company of the Kalashnikov Group, as well as kamikaze FPV drones. Both would effectively destabilize the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have fewer UAV than Russia. The drones will surprise Ukrainian artillery installations, air defense systems, vehicles and tanks, as well as defensive positions.
