The Left's Fantasy Land

Dems Are Running On Denial

* Midterm elections are a referendum on the party in power.

* The election should be easy for the GOP.

* Dems: we need more abortions!

* They are out of touch with American voters — and living in another world.

* People are tired of their message.

* Voters want tough-on-crime candidates.

* War zone: bail reform has been a deadly social experiment.

* Dems want more migrants, just not in their towns.

* [Bidan] blames Republicans for his economic failures (or malevolent successes).

* Dems: ignore your eyes, the border is secure!

* They celebrate demographic change in America.

* Crossing into America illegally is a crime.

* Voters are fed up and not buying these lies.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-midterm-elections-democrats-running-fantasy-denial





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313916226112

