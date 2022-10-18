The Left's Fantasy Land

Dems Are Running On Denial
* Midterm elections are a referendum on the party in power.
* The election should be easy for the GOP.
* Dems: we need more abortions!
* They are out of touch with American voters — and living in another world.
* People are tired of their message.
* Voters want tough-on-crime candidates.
* War zone: bail reform has been a deadly social experiment.
* Dems want more migrants, just not in their towns.
* [Bidan] blames Republicans for his economic failures (or malevolent successes).
* Dems: ignore your eyes, the border is secure!
* They celebrate demographic change in America.
* Crossing into America illegally is a crime.
* Voters are fed up and not buying these lies.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-midterm-elections-democrats-running-fantasy-denial
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 October 2022
