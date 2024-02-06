Participate in the Healing of Your Land

Jan 20, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: So I say again; if my people who are called by my name, humble themselves, pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, in this time they will see amazing things with their own eyes and through their own hands when I hear from heaven when I forgive their sins and heal their land. Do you want your land to be healed? Do you want to participate in that healing? Then join me, children, join me. #HearfromHeaven #stayhumble #SeekGodsFace

