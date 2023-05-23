R.I.P. Dr. Buttar: "I'll do what is right"

Original video by London Real https://youtu.be/lBAxaP6SfJ8

R.I.P. Dr. Rashid A. Buttar



I was deeply saddened and devastated when I heard what had happened. Dr. Buttar was one of the first people who helped many including myself to wake up to the reality we live in. He was one of the whistleblowers who spoke out against the corruption that affected the younger generation — my generation.





He defended people like myself. And I’ll be eternally grateful for his true heroism and bravery.





One of the most intelligent people I know, I really wanted to learn more from him. I looked up to him. Respected him. Appreciated his sense of humour. Wanted to hear more from him.





Now, I’m numb with shock… knowing that I can never hear from him again.





But. He will forever be honoured for everything he has done for us.





Let’s continue his fight — our fight….





Making the change the world is waiting for.





R.I.P.

Dr. Rashid A. Buttar

gone, but never forgotten





You’ll be greatly missed and remembered forever. Thank you for everything that you’ve done.🕊❤️‍🩹