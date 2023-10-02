The Anunnaki Mentor Story (PART #2) and the coming COLLAPSE of the EU European Union & NATO

‼️🔥2.19.2023🔥‼️ - The #Annunaki Mentor Story Part #2🔥🔥 and the coming COLLAPSE of the EU European Union & NATO. "The Euro will cease to exist and the bizarre comments of world war #2 and MUCH MUCH MORE. Lot of predictions here and a "Back to the Future" comment for future confirmations. 🐰🐰🙏🏽🙏🏽The #MagicalQoincidence 😇😇😇💸Please #EnjoytheShow 📅💯😇😇
Follow John Perez at:
https://t.me/SilverisMoney
https://rumble.com/user/RealJohnFperezFollow
https://instagram.com/realjohnfperez
https://www.facebook.com/ComstockRoyaltyPR
https://www.youtube.com/@ComstockRoyalty/featured
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.