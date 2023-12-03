JAKE @AMERICANSHAMAN AND I EXPLORE JAMES ALEFANTIS' INSTAGRAM PAGE 🔞 ISAAC'S ARMY

Source: https://twitter.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1729710605156671743





Did you know about this? Just so you know this isn't clickbait, the thumbnail of this post should be the ONE google review on the Pegasus Museum made by none other than James Alefantis himself. He owned it and then it was taken down off of the Internet.Source: https://twitter.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1729710605156671743 Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/hyez3q/the_kill_room_that_james_alefantis_owner_of_comet/ Jake @AmericaShaman and I explore James Alefantis's Instagram page that he thought he scrubbed from the internet.... Boy was he wrong.... We got it all.... ⚠️Warning Disturbing ⚠️ For full episodes and more clips follow @theOAcrew @WeWantAnswers28 The "Kill Room" that James Alefantis, owner of Comet Ping Pong, has mentioned many times on his, now private, Instagram (@jimmycomet). It is located in "Pegasus Museum" which Alefantis had his name documented on & now is scrubbed from the Internet. Alefantis threatened the creator of this video. Kill Room and Pegasus Museum Exposed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p74tjBgHBgw Did you know about this? Just so you know this isn't clickbait, the thumbnail of this post should be the ONE google review on the Pegasus Museum made by none other than James Alefantis himself. He owned it and then it was taken down off of the Internet.