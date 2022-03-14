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World War 3 Emergency Broadcast: Globalists Preparing To Launch Chemical/Biological/Radiological Attacks In Ukraine As Pretext To Initiate Armageddon – FULL SHOW 3/11/22
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180 views • March 14, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russian conflict, including the recently uncovered US bioweapons lab scandal. Reiner Fuellmich joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the COVID-19 hoax perpetrated against the whole world from his perspective as a lawyer, and he lays out how the end goal is world government. Also, Drew Schull, founder and owners of EVATAC, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to announce the limited time discount offered to Infowars listeners on a wide range of tactical gear. In the final hour, Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com breaks down the CIA connections to Hollywood, the music industry, postmodern art, and the satanic ideology it perpetuates.
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