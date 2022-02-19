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DARK OUTPOST 02-17-2022 PROOF COVID "VACCINES" CAUSE AIDS
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182 views • February 19, 2022
Evidence continues to mount showing COVID “vaccines” are causing recipients everywhere to develop AIDS. Stephanie Schapp discusses truth bombs in the new Ghostbusters movie. Michelle Stefanick continues her exposé she calls The One Long Continuum. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://watch.darkoutpost.tv!
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