While some will highlight that the law can still be overturned, it’s conspicuous that a constitutional right is allowed to be suppressed if only temporarily by the “conservative” Supreme Court. While I’m not versed on the case made by the National Association of Gun Rights, securing a preliminary injunction would seem to be fairly straight-forward considering the ramifications of the law.

The fact that the Supreme Court saw it differently is concerning. It isn’t just about future sales of constitutionally protected firearms at risk. This law forces citizens to register their firearms before January 1st. Once registered, the damage will be done. The Supreme Court knows this and allowed it anyway. Not good. Here’s the report generated from corporate media articles by Discern Reporter…

https://discern.tv/supreme-court-allows-draconian-illinois-gun-ban-to-continue/

