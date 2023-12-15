While some will highlight that the law can still be overturned, it’s conspicuous that a constitutional right is allowed to be suppressed if only temporarily by the “conservative” Supreme Court. While I’m not versed on the case made by the National Association of Gun Rights, securing a preliminary injunction would seem to be fairly straight-forward considering the ramifications of the law.
The fact that the Supreme Court saw it differently is concerning. It isn’t just about future sales of constitutionally protected firearms at risk. This law forces citizens to register their firearms before January 1st. Once registered, the damage will be done. The Supreme Court knows this and allowed it anyway. Not good. Here’s the report generated from corporate media articles by Discern Reporter…
https://discern.tv/supreme-court-allows-draconian-illinois-gun-ban-to-continue/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.