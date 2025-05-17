© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Mercury’s Week Four Insight: Leo Frank Trial Nears Its Conclusion in 1913
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago
In this installment of The American Mercury’s series on the 1913 Leo Frank trial, the focus is on the latter part of the fourth week (August 18–24, 1913), following Leo Frank’s testimony, as the trial neared its conclusion in the case of 13-year-old Mary Phagan’s murder. Using the trial’s Brief of Evidence, the video details the defense’s final witnesses, including factory workers who testified to Frank’s good character, and their efforts to undermine Jim Conley’s account by suggesting he was the sole perpetrator. It also covers the prosecution’s closing arguments, led by Hugh Dorsey, which emphasized forensic evidence and Conley’s testimony, securing Frank’s conviction on August 25, 1913. Amidst antisemitism allegations and societal divides, the trial led to Frank’s 1915 lynching by a mob and the creation of the Anti-Defamation League, a case that continues to provoke discussions on justice and bias.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.