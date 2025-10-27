RT News - October 27 2025 9AM GMT

October 27, 2025

rt.com





Four civilians are killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on residential areas. That's as Zelensky admits the situation on the frontlines does not look good for the Ukrainian army. While Washington and Brussels throw sanctions against Moscow and allege it of converting Russian economy into war machine, we look into how NATO's states take their own war path, using their economies for militarization. A new UNICEF report reveals the devastating toll on children in Gaza with tens of thousands either killed, injured, or facing severe malnutrition. That's as families wait in desperation for the IDF to open the critical Rafah crossing to allow aid in. The summit of the Association of South-East Asian Nations enters its second day. We'll be bringing you coverage from the event - which is taking place in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.





