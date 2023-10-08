The Tiger and the Snake Financial Report 10/06/2023

In this episode Angry Tiger talks about The Bologna Jobs Report, Biden's Wall, Bond Market On Fire, UAW Debacle More Than Meets The Eye, Bank of America In Trouble, Housing Market Turbulence, Rental Apocalypse, Precious Metals, The Market, and more!Angry Tiger - Linktree

