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#AmericanCountdown HR1: Bakersfield Doctors Are Right About Shutdown, Critics Are Wrong
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9 views • April 29, 2020
Robert Barnes will deliver the latest coronavirus updates
On tonight’s Tuesday edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer and host Robert Barnes will examine the latest COVID-19 data, including the ever-changing death toll estimate. Also, Barnes will detail why the Bakersfield doctors who went viral this week for criticizing California’s “stay-at-home” order are totally right and why their critics are dead wrong!
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On tonight’s Tuesday edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer and host Robert Barnes will examine the latest COVID-19 data, including the ever-changing death toll estimate. Also, Barnes will detail why the Bakersfield doctors who went viral this week for criticizing California’s “stay-at-home” order are totally right and why their critics are dead wrong!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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