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A Very Serious Trump Remembrance [I am uproariously amused at the 'Trump Shuffle"]
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102 views • January 31, 2022
A Very Serious Trump Remembrance [I am uproariously amused at the 'Trump Shuffle"]
Look, no matter your views or what you thought of the man, he was fucking entertaining!
____________________
World's greatest Meme!
Can be used to taunt, discredit, laugh at, celebrate, skorn, show support, outrage or delight. Almost as versatile as the word "Fuck".
Truly incredible.
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Riton,Nightcrawlers,Mufasa & Hypeman
https://youtu.be/U6n2NcJ7rLc
https://youtu.be/BqzIKKl7n7Q
Hold On! I'm A Comin'
Sam & Dave
https://youtu.be/AREppyQf5uw
Look, no matter your views or what you thought of the man, he was fucking entertaining!
____________________
World's greatest Meme!
Can be used to taunt, discredit, laugh at, celebrate, skorn, show support, outrage or delight. Almost as versatile as the word "Fuck".
Truly incredible.
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Riton,Nightcrawlers,Mufasa & Hypeman
https://youtu.be/U6n2NcJ7rLc
https://youtu.be/BqzIKKl7n7Q
Hold On! I'm A Comin'
Sam & Dave
https://youtu.be/AREppyQf5uw
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