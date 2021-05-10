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Keith Ellison: A DNC Chair We Could Believe In
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10 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains how Keith Ellison as DNC chair would heighten racial contradictions and help whites see the GOP as their home. While in law school, Mr. Ellison highlighted many of the conflicts caused by racial diversity and proposed racial separatism as a solution. He may have moved on from these views, but his appointment would be an important symbol as American politics increasingly becomes a racial headcount.
First posted to YouTube on December 9, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on December 9, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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