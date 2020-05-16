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Συνέντευξη-χείμαρρος καταρρίπτει όλα τα ψέματα του COVID-19
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209 views • May 16, 2020
Ο γιατρός Ρασίντ Μπουτάρ, σε μια συνέντευξη που λογοκρίνεται από το facebook και το YouTube, μιλά για τα ψέματα της προπαγάνδας του κορωνοϊού, για τον ύποπτο ρόλο του δρ. Φάουτσι και του Μπιλ Γκέιτς, για την τεχνολογία 5G και τα εμβόλια...
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