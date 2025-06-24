BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dear extraterrestrial beings, do we already know each other?
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
29 views • 16 hours ago

A zoom discussion amongst a mixed group ranging from those with strong experiences of contact with extra-terrestrial beings right through to those simply exploring their interest in the subject. This was a June 22, 2025 meeting with the Greater Vancouver UFO & Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group, hosted by Dave Graham.


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.

Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.


