The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 267 - Digital Hum!

In this video i want to expand a bit on yet another idea that i've touched on before briefly, in previous messages. This has to do with the almost "subliminal" nature of messages in the Tsunami of messages now online. This is what i'm constantly looking for. It is a challenging task and takes a lot of man hours. I'm looking for the ghostly whisper in amongst the noise and chatter. It can be difficult to single out. It is like a MURMURING which an online dictionary describes as, "a soft, indistinct sound made by a person or group of people speaking quietly or at a distance and to say something in a low, soft, or indistinct voice." I am constantly attempting to decode the murmuring in the social chatter which is akin to reading between the lines. WHY DO THIS? Well we KNOW the end goal of Satan's plan BUT we don't know the INCREMENTAL shifts as he rolls his plan out. I have been second guessing the Jesuit Order for 3 years now. I do this to INFORM all those who have ears to HEAR in advance of what is being planned and is coming. We KNOW Satan's ultimate goal but we have to guess his short range "Moves" and this direction is HINTED in the SM clues. God will show us IF we are listening and watching very carefully. Satan MUST tell us under God's RULES BUT he does it CRYPTICALLY and it is up to us to DECIPHER his messages.


