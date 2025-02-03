What Did It Cost to Create Salvation? (The Astonishing Truth Behind God's Plan)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered about the incredible cost behind God’s creation and the gift of salvation? In this eye-opening video, we dive deep into the beauty of God’s creation, the purpose behind it, and the ultimate price paid for our salvation. Discover how God’s love and sacrifice are woven into every detail of His plan for humanity. Whether you’re seeking answers, inspiration, or a deeper connection with your faith, this message will leave you in awe of God’s incredible love. Don’t miss this life-changing exploration of creation, redemption, and the priceless gift of salvation. Watch now and be transformed!
00:00 Introduction and Opening Praise
00:22 Exploring the Hymn 'At Calvary'
01:15 The Cost of Salvation
01:24 Creation by God's Word
05:02 The Unique Creation of Man
05:48 The Word and Salvation
06:22 The Costliness of Salvation
08:43 Final Appeal and Blessings
