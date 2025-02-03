BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Did It Cost to Create Salvation? (The Astonishing Truth Behind God's Plan)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 3 months ago

Have you ever wondered about the incredible cost behind God’s creation and the gift of salvation? In this eye-opening video, we dive deep into the beauty of God’s creation, the purpose behind it, and the ultimate price paid for our salvation. Discover how God’s love and sacrifice are woven into every detail of His plan for humanity. Whether you’re seeking answers, inspiration, or a deeper connection with your faith, this message will leave you in awe of God’s incredible love. Don’t miss this life-changing exploration of creation, redemption, and the priceless gift of salvation. Watch now and be transformed!



00:00 Introduction and Opening Praise

00:22 Exploring the Hymn 'At Calvary'

01:15 The Cost of Salvation

01:24 Creation by God's Word

05:02 The Unique Creation of Man

05:48 The Word and Salvation

06:22 The Costliness of Salvation

08:43 Final Appeal and Blessings


Keywords
eternal lifebible studygod creationspiritual growthchristian teachingbible truthredemptionchristian inspirationchristian faithjesus sacrificegod lovegod plansalvation messagecreation storypurpose of creationfaith journeyunderstanding salvationcost of salvationyoutube christianviral christian video
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Praise

00:22Exploring the Hymn 'At Calvary'

01:15The Cost of Salvation

01:24Creation by God's Word

05:02The Unique Creation of Man

05:48The Word and Salvation

06:22The Costliness of Salvation

08:43Final Appeal and Blessings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy