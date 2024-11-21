CHP Talks: Jeff Gunnarson—Save Crisis Pregnancy Centres!

November 21, 2024: My guest this week is Jeff Gunnarson, National President of Campaign Life Coalition. We discuss Justin Trudeau’s egregious attempt to destroy Canada’s Crisis Pregnancy Centres by taking away their charitable status—UNLESS they publicly list the services they DON’T provide . . . like abortion. These institutions are not taxpayer-funded, in most cases are run by volunteers and supported by charitable giving so that they can assist pregnant women and young moms as they navigate a challenging time in their lives. Mr. Trudeau’s attack on them is mean-spirited and needs to be stopped.

To sign CLC’s petition on this issue, visit:

https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/petition/id/93

To learn more about Campaign Life, visit:

https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/home/

For some of the best up-to-the-minute reporting on pro-life news, visit:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/canada





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/