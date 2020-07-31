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Hillman Publishing Features Brother Bob in Prescott Arizona
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14 views • July 31, 2020
https://brax.me/s/prescott
Check out this feature of Brother Bob at our publishing house near Prescott Arizona!
https://brax.me/s/prescott
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Atheist Weekly Sunday Peaceful Assembly And Gathering
Who: Everyone is welcome including all belief systems, ages, races, sexes, and types.
What: We start by giving every person a chance to define atheism, guest speakers talk, and we close with upcoming events to help the community.
When: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. every Sunday
Where: 751 East Aspen Street Suite "L" Cottonwood, AZ 86326 in the meeting room.
Why: This gathering is held to help atheists work together and educate the public about atheism.
How: Dress how you want and most will be casual. Eat before you come. Green Tea and filtered water is provided. Restrooms are available.
Plan to arrive at least 5 minutes early. Late arrivals will be asked to come back next week on time. You may remain pseudo-anonymous.
Donations are welcome and appreciated but never required for the Atheist Gathering. Updates are posted to https://brax.me/s/cottonwood
Check out this feature of Brother Bob at our publishing house near Prescott Arizona!
https://brax.me/s/prescott
---
Atheist Weekly Sunday Peaceful Assembly And Gathering
Who: Everyone is welcome including all belief systems, ages, races, sexes, and types.
What: We start by giving every person a chance to define atheism, guest speakers talk, and we close with upcoming events to help the community.
When: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. every Sunday
Where: 751 East Aspen Street Suite "L" Cottonwood, AZ 86326 in the meeting room.
Why: This gathering is held to help atheists work together and educate the public about atheism.
How: Dress how you want and most will be casual. Eat before you come. Green Tea and filtered water is provided. Restrooms are available.
Plan to arrive at least 5 minutes early. Late arrivals will be asked to come back next week on time. You may remain pseudo-anonymous.
Donations are welcome and appreciated but never required for the Atheist Gathering. Updates are posted to https://brax.me/s/cottonwood
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