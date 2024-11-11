© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Elect Trump | Ep. 643 It's Time!
The New News in Christian Format While Debunking the Mainstream Media Frank Speech Apostolic Conservatives Show https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/.../apostolic.../id1649543216 Fox Hole https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929 #TruthSocial https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones Telegram https://t.me/ApostolicConservati #Getter https://gettr.com/user/ apostolicshow Please support: Cash App: $apostolicconserv Music: David Derrick Source links:
Thumbnail
https://x.com/trumpwarroom/status/1854221010267959612?s=46
We got knocked down
https://x.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1853766064082976848?s=46
Lynne Patton Trump kids intervention of drugs
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF3g2srF/
When you exchange the word Democracy with beauracracy
https://x.com/banned_bill/status/1853842945767592429?s=46
Long time no see!!!
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/YHZnHbXxXSjMGF1W/?mibextid=UalRPS
Cont. long time no see
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/KUT3npDssN6oSUeN/?mibextid=UalRPS
Final coming home
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DErR3S4jk/?mibextid=UalRPS
Polish Lawmakers chant Donald Trump
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF3gV4P3/
British request for apology by Prime Minister
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF3Wqnd5/
UK deplorable
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFT1fhRC/
Hamas calls for an end of war
https://truthsocial.com/@joemccuiston/113441916660619937
Election night on RSBN
https://gameworld-pro.com/?cid=48716&pageid=8113&lang=en&x-
Jews celebrating the Trump win
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFTeyvYT/
NY Mayor Adams congrats to Trump
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF31N1QB/
Cali red almost wave
￼
DOJ can not prosecute a sitting President
https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1854230559205056935?s=46
Mess around and find
https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1854636663806337441?s=46
No more mutilation
https://x.com/drloupis/status/1854517893200806298?s=46
Removal of DeepState