President Elect Trump | Ep. 643 It's Time!
Apostolic Conservatives
5 followers
11 views • 5 months ago

The New News in Christian Format While Debunking the Mainstream Media Frank Speech Apostolic Conservatives Show https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/.../apostolic.../id1649543216 Fox Hole https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929 #TruthSocial https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones Telegram https://t.me/ApostolicConservati #Getter https://gettr.com/user/ apostolicshow Please support: Cash App: $apostolicconserv Music: David Derrick Source links:

https://x.com/trumpwarroom/status/1854221010267959612?s=46


We got knocked down

https://x.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1853766064082976848?s=46


Lynne Patton Trump kids intervention of drugs

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF3g2srF/


When you exchange the word Democracy with beauracracy

https://x.com/banned_bill/status/1853842945767592429?s=46


Long time no see!!!

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/YHZnHbXxXSjMGF1W/?mibextid=UalRPS


Cont. long time no see

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/KUT3npDssN6oSUeN/?mibextid=UalRPS


Final coming home

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DErR3S4jk/?mibextid=UalRPS


Polish Lawmakers chant Donald Trump

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF3gV4P3/


British request for apology by Prime Minister

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF3Wqnd5/


UK deplorable

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFT1fhRC/


Hamas calls for an end of war

https://truthsocial.com/@joemccuiston/113441916660619937


Election night on RSBN

https://gameworld-pro.com/?cid=48716&pageid=8113&lang=en&x-


Jews celebrating the Trump win

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFTeyvYT/


NY Mayor Adams congrats to Trump

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTF31N1QB/


Cali red almost wave


DOJ can not prosecute a sitting President

https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1854230559205056935?s=46


Mess around and find

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1854636663806337441?s=46


No more mutilation

https://x.com/drloupis/status/1854517893200806298?s=46


Removal of DeepState

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1854087029753053640?s=46

trumppresidentelectionsamerica firstapconews
